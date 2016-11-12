Fishing in the park a success despite 50-degree temperatures

Father and son bond while trying to make the catch of the day (Source: KWES)

Kids of all ages woke up early to fish in the park Saturday morning.

The event was hosted by Midland Parks and Recreation along with Texas Parks and Wildlife, despite 50-degree temperatures.

Parents were invited to bring their kids out to C.J. Kelly Park for the free event.

Once there we caught up with Noah Boyce, 4, excited to fish in his home town.

“Fishing!” Noah said. “Fishing with my dad and my brother.”

Was his response to how special it was to spend time with his family.

Fishing in the park was a total success by 9:15 a.m. entire families came out to try and make their catch of the day.

Caleb Boyce, Noah’s brother, said it was great to stay in town and fish compared to his usual San Angelo and Abilene trips.

He said he’d like for the City of Midland to host more events like this for one reason, “Because it gives the kids something to do. They’re always just playing on their tablets and stuff instead of doing like what they want to do because there’s no water here in Midland,” Caleb said.

Kids were grouped into separate categories, based on age, for several prizes.

