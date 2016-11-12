Mustang signs with college

College signings continued Friday. Midland Christian Basketball player Daniel Venzant signed to play a Cal State Fullerton. He says his visit with the coaches and staff on campus helped him make the decision. He also had some advice for his fellow mustangs.

" The coaching staff really had trust in me and trust in my game and they made me feel like a family, once I was there. Just keep on working, hard. Stay focused. Put God first and your family and keep on working hard and your dreams will come true. "

