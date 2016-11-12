Midland Humane Coalition celebrates 5 year anniversary

Midland Humane Coalition is celebrating the 5 year anniversary of their Enhanced Adoption Center inside PetSmart.

You can adopt a fully vetted dog or cat for only $50 Saturday through Sunday during regular business hours.

In case you already have a furry best friend, you can update your pets vaccines through their shot and microchip clinic.

Dr. Hailey from Vet on the Go will be vaccinating and microchipping dogs, cats, puppies and kittens from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. But you have to be there before 2:00 p.m. as the line will be closes at 2:01.

Dogs and cats must receive all vaccinations recommended for their age according to the veterinarian.

No vaccinations may be excluded unless recommended by the veterinarian for the health of the pet.

Pets getting their rabies vaccination will get a City of Midland rabies tag, city license and will be registered with the City of Midland Animal Services.

A couple rules to keep in mind: puppies/cats/kittens must be held or in a secure carrier at all times.

To prevent the spread of disease, avoid sniffing noses in line or petting other pets. To avoid fights or any pet from getting hurt, all dogs must be kept on a tight leash at their owner's side and should not be allowed to interact with other dogs.

For pricing, you can visit midlandhumane.org or visit PetSmart at 4206 N. Loop 250.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.