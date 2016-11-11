Hobbs man killed in afternoon crash

A Hobbs man died in a crash earlier this afternoon, according to New Mexico State Police.

Officers were called out to a crash around 1:30 p.m. Friday to US 62/180 and NM State Road 483, near Hobbs.

Officers said a pickup traveling eastbound on US 62/180 crossed the center median into the westbound lanes of traffic when it collided into a semi-tractor trailer traveling westbound near the intersection of State Road 483.

The driver of the pickup, Sam H. Seed, 51, was pronounced dead on scene.

No other injuries were reported.

This crash remains under investigation.

