"Coffee With a Cop" brews up discussion with residents

Midland Police Department hosted their event, "Coffee With a Cop," Thursday morning at Brew St. Bakery in Midland.

This event is held by police to promote community policing through improving relationships between police officers and the community.

During the event, Midland police handed out free gun locks donated by Project Child Safe. People were able to get a gun lock and ask police any questions they might have on gun safety.

Robin Young, a Midland local attended the event with her grandchildren and said she was relieved to know MPD was giving away gun locks.

"The gun lock was really important to me because I'm worried if they get a hold of it, they don't realize what a shot gun can do," said Young.

Sgt. Jimmy Young said they handed out over 60 gun locks at the event.

Young also said that if you were unable to be at the event, but would like a gun lock; you can always contact or swing by the Midland Police Department to pick one up.

