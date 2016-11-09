2 Wranglers sign with universities

Two Odessa College Wrangler Baseball Players signed to play baseball at other schools. Grant Jones will be playing at Louisiana Tech. Chandler Casey signed with Lubbock Christian. They talked about their time as Wranglers.

Chandler Casey said "It's just a fun place to be, I love all the guys here. They are really talented, the coaches are good. Its just a good place to be. "

" It was a big step for me. It was a great place to develop myself and to get to where I am today." Said Grant Jones.

Odessa College Wrangler Head Baseball Coach Kurtis Lay said. " I tell you what, it's a big day for Odessa College, it's a big day for our program. When ever we recruit kids we try to assure their families and their relatives that we are going to do everything we can to help them to play at the highest level they can possibly play. So I didn't have to do much with these guys, they are good players they are good students."

Copy right 2016. KWES. All rights reserved.