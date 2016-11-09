2 Odessa High baseball players sign with colleges

Two Odessa High Broncho Baseball players signed to play baseball at the next level. Shandon Herrera signed to play baseball at Lubbock Christian University. Robert Morales signed at Odessa College. We asked them why they chose those schools.

"I talked to coach Fannin and they got me in on a visit and as soon as I stepped on campus I felt like home. I have family in Lubbock I

was born and raised in Lubbock and its a great school and a great tradition. I cant wait to step on campus and continue it." Said Shandon Herrera.



" I really enjoy the coaches that they have there at the facility, I have friends that go there as well. I have worked with them since I have been going to batting practice with Logan Parker and he has always helped me. He has got me on the right steps to get better in my baseball career." Said Robert Morales.

Copy right 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.