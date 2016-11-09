Two OC baseball players commit to University of Texas

Signing ceremonies took place at Odessa College, Wednesday. Four Wrangler baseball players are headed to the next level.

Matteo Bocchi and Masen Hibbeler signed their letters of intent to play for the Longhorns at the University of Texas. While Grant Jones is headed to Louisiana Tech and Chandler Casey will play for Lubbock Christian University.

Hibbeler and Bocchi have been living and playing together for two years and will get to do so for another two. Hibbeler says Odessa College has prepared him to play with the big boys and is anxious to have a shot at the College World Series, in Omaha. Bocchi, who is from Italy, is especially happy about signing with Texas.

“Ever since I was little, you always hear about the University of Texas and you dream of playing there. And so, when the opportunity came to me, it's a hard thing to turn down. So, I decided to go there,” said Hibbeler.

“I'm really, excited. I think it's going to be a good place to grow and have a chance to play in the bigs. Being, also, the first Italian player at UT, it's like, really, I mean, incredible for me,” added Bocchi.

