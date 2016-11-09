Two Midland High Bulldogs sign to play college baseball

Wednesday, November 9th, is National Signing Day. Athletes across the Basin signed letters of intent with colleges and universities of their choice. Some are going to Division I schools. Two Midland High baseball players have committed to keep playing.

Shortstop, Jaxon Hallmark will be going to Big 10, Nebraska. Pitcher, Brooks Betcher signed on with Vernon Junior College. In the last 20-plus years, Midland High Baseball has had 25 players sign with D-I schools and 34 go to a junior college.

Hallmark and Betcher are 2-year starters with a 47-22 win-loss record, in those two years. The Bulldogs were district runners-up, in 2016.

Both players are eager to start playing for their new teams. But, say they will miss Midland High.

“The coaching staff, they've really, made it memorable, all four years of high school. It's going to weird not having them next to me,” commented Betcher.

“It's definitely, hanging out with all these guys. It's a good bunch of guys and it's fun to hang out with,” added Hallmark.

