Burger fundraiser benefiting Midland officer Jake Churchwell

The Midland Deputy Sheriff Association with assistance of MMPOA will be hosting a fundraiser for MPD Officer Jake Churchwell on Wednesday Nov. 9.

Churchwell was seriously hurt exactly one week ago while chasing a motorcycle on Loop 250.

The fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Midland County Sheriff's Office.

It's ten dollars to get in, and comes with a burgers, chips and a drink.

All donations are welcome.

MPD has also set up a GoFundMe account to help. If you would like to donate but cannot make it out to the fundraiser today, you can visit the GoFundMe.

