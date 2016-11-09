Burger fundraiser benefiting Midland officer Jake Churchwell - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Burger fundraiser benefiting Midland officer Jake Churchwell

Officer Jacob Churchwell (Source: City of Midland) Officer Jacob Churchwell (Source: City of Midland)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Deputy Sheriff Association with assistance of MMPOA will be hosting a fundraiser for MPD Officer Jake Churchwell on Wednesday Nov. 9.

Churchwell was seriously hurt exactly one week ago while chasing a motorcycle on Loop 250.

The fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Midland County Sheriff's Office.

It's ten dollars to get in, and comes with a burgers, chips and a drink.

All donations are welcome.

MPD has also set up a GoFundMe account to help. If you would like to donate but cannot make it out to the fundraiser today, you can visit the GoFundMe.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly