Voters hope to approve new stadium for Texas Rangers

There is a positive note that came out of Tuesday's elections, if you're a Texas Rangers fan.

A majority of voters, in Arlington, decided to approve funding for a new, one-billion dollar, retractable roof stadium. The vote was expected to be close. But, early numbers showed 60 percent were in favor, versus 40 percent, against.

If approved, the new stadium would replace Globe Life Park, which opened, in Arlington in 1994. It would be open for the 2021 season and keep the Rangers in Arlington, until, at least 2054.

