2016 Volleyball All-Conference Awards

On Tuesday, The 2016 Western Jr. College Volleyball All Conference Awards were released.

Odessa Colleges, Anna Rupertova was named the MVP. Lady wranglers Alison Fuata and Chandler Lippincott were named all conference.

Odessa College Volleyball Interim Head Coach Kristi Gray was awarded coach of the year.

Midland College had three all conference selections. Dana Lohrke, Ashley Van Fleet and Breann Schreiber.

