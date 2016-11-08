OC and MC players make WJCAC All Conference Team

The Western Jr. College Athletic Conference, (WJCAC), All Conference Volleyball team has been announced. Odessa College and Midland College made the list.

For the Lady Wranglers, All Conference player honors go to Anna Rupertova, who was also named MVP. There is Alison Fuata and Chandler Lippincott. Bojana Bolozan was named, honorable mention.

For the Lady Chaps, All Conference honors go to Dana Lohrke, Ashley Vanfleet and Breann Schreiber. Lauren Hermes also received honorable mention.

Congratulations to Odessa College, Interim Head Coach Kristi Gray. She was awarded Coach of the Year.

Copyright KWES 2016. All rights reserved.