Midland High Lady Bulldogs fall in Regional Quarterfinal

Lady Dawgs end season with loss to Keller. (Source: KWES)

The Midland High Lady Bulldogs, looking to advance in high school volleyball action.

They were in Abilene, Tuesday night, playing in the Regional Quarterfinals.

Sadly, the Lady Dawgs season has come to an end. The lost to Keller, in straight sets. 25-15, 25-23, 25-14.

This is the furthest the Lady Dawgs have advanced, since 2006.

Congratulations to Head Coach Amanda Lopez and the Lady Bulldogs on an amazing season.

Copyright KWES 2016. All rights reserved.