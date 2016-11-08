Yenzer talks about win over Odessa Bronchos

Midland Bulldog Football returns to the playoffs. Last Friday they beat the Odessa High Bronchos in the final game of the regular season. Bulldog football head coach Craig Yenzer talked about the win.

"You know, we talked last week, and we really challenged our team to come out and really play at a high level. You know we really didn't worry as much about our opponents as much as we really worried about ourselves." Said Craig Yenzer

Midland Highs first playoff game will be Thursday versus El Paso El Dorado

Copy right 2016. KWES. All rights reserved.