Coach Feldt praises his players

Permian Panther Football ended its season on a good note. Friday, they beat their long time rival the Midland Lee Rebels 55-28. The Panthers will not make the playoff this year. Permian Panther Head Football Coach Blake Feldt says his team faced a lot of adversity this season.
" It was a good win for our football team. I cant tell you how proud I am of our seniors, I think they did a great job all year long. We faced a great amount of adversity as the season has gone through. The injuries that we have had have just been unbelievable. I have never had a situation where we lost the number of kids that we lost in the types of injuries, tearing ACLS and things like that, season ending injuries. That was a tough deal." Said Blake Feldt
