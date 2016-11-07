Coach Servance reflects on season

Odessa Broncho Football ended the season with a loss to the Midland High Bulldogs. The Bronchos failed to win a game during the season. They will miss the playoffs. Head Coach Danny Servance says his team is young and will be returning many players next season. He talked about what the final game meant for his senior players.

"For any high school kid, I think the last moment or game for you to play as a high school football player is a lot. A lot of these guys wont put on a uniform again, that will be it for them. So when you have played the game for a number of years and you know that this is the last time that you have an opportunity to have a uniform on its a little emotional." Said Danny Servance

