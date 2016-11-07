Big Spring Athletic Director/Head Coach to step down

A surprising announcement from Big Spring ISD, Monday.

We don't know the reason why, but, earlier in the day, Big Spring Superintendent Chris Wigington announced that BSISD and Athletic Director-Head Football Coach, Clint Finley had reached a mutual, agreement. Finley will step down from his positions.

It is not known, at this time, if he will stay on, with the district, beyond the school year. Assistant Superintendent Jay McWilliams will serve as interim AD.

