Greenwood Band takes field at Alamodome

Following up on our good friends in Greenwood.

The Greenwood Ranger Band advanced to the State Marching Competition, for the first time in school history. They took to the field, in the Alamodome, in San Antonio, Monday morning and marched their hearts out in the prelims.

Sadly, they did not advance to the finals. Either way, congratulations to the Greenwood Ranger Marching Band on an outstanding season!

