Lady Bulldogs prepare for quarterfinal action

The Midland High Lady Bulldogs keep adding to their trophy case. They won the Area Championship, in volleyball and have advanced to the Regional Quarterfinal.

The Lady Dawgs won the Area title by taking down Fort Worth Paschal, last Tuesday. Head Coach Amanda Lopez says she couldn't be happier. This is what all the work in off season and summer and preseason is all about.

The Quarterfinals is the furthest Midland High as ventured, in the season, in a long time. They will have their hands full this go ‘round, against a team that, Lopez says, is a lot like them. But, they have it in them to go all the way.

“It's just a team chemistry, so far for our team, this playoff run has been phenomenal. I've got great leadership. The kids are just making plays. They're excited. All I know is, the more I challenge them, the more they achieve. So, I'm excited about that,” said Head Coach Amanda Lopez.

“I think the pressure is good for us. We like going in as the underdog and then showing everyone that we are a great team and we can bring just as much competition as anyone else. So, pressure is hard on us, but in a good way, where we can progress,” commented Sr. Setter, Lindsey Brenner.

The win over Fort Worth Paschal puts the Lady Dawgs at 22-15 for the season. They, of course, hope to better that when they face Keller High, in the Regional Quarterfinal. That match will be played at Abilene Cooper, Tuesday night, at 6:30.

