Big Spring ISD Athletic Director to step down

Big Spring Superintendent Chris Wigington announced on Monday that Athletic Director and football Head Coach Clint Finley and the BSISD have reached a mutual agreement and he will step down from his positions.

It is not known if Finely will remain with BSISD past the end of the school year. His vacated role as athletic director will be filled on an interim basis by Assistant Superintendent Jay McWilliams.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

