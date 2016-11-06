Two tank batteries catch fire during Saturday storms in Howard C - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Two tank batteries catch fire during Saturday storms in Howard County

Source: (Facebook - Tommy Sullivan) Source: (Facebook - Tommy Sullivan)
HOWARD COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Two tank batteries caught fire on Saturday due to storms in Howard County. 

Howard County Fire Chief Tommy Sullivan said they were the 38th and 39th of the year.

The first fire was at North County Road 21. while the second was on North County Road 23.

According to our media partner, KBYG, no one was injured and the fires were caused by lightening. 

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly