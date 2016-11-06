West Texas Food Bank partners with JumBurrito for holiday season

JumBurrito is giving back to the community with its annual holiday promotion with the West Texas Food Bank (WTFB) for the seventh year.

According to a press release, JumBurrito has pledged to donate $.50, enough to create two meals, for each rewards card visit between Sunday and December 13 at all Midland and Odessa JumBurrito locations.

"We're excited to be partnering with West Texas Food Bank again," Jose Cuevas Jr., JumBurrito owner and founder, said. "We believe it's important as a company that we are part of the solution in ending hunger in our community and we encourage others to join us in support of West Texas Food Bank."

Last year's promotion brought in $10,769 to the WTFB, which was the equivalent of 43,076 meals.

"Last year we distributed over 5.2 million pounds of food to hungry West Texans," Libby Campbell, executive director of the WTFB, said. "The need continues to be great in our community. Many people who have never had to reach out for help are suffering. We applaud the effort of JumBurrito to support the Food Bank through the good times and the lean times. Through the generosity of our local corporate partners we are able to continue the fight against hunger."

