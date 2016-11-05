Lady wrangler basketball still perfect

Odessa College Lady Wrangler Basketball trying to stay undefeated Saturday afternoon. First half action, lady wranglers in white. Moa Lundqvist with the pass to Destoni Willock, she puts it in for two of her five points. Lundqvist finished with four assists. Lala Robinson hits the three pointer, six points for her. Sadie Russel with the jump shot for two of her 16 points. China Fair led the team with 21 points. Lady wranglers win 67-46.

