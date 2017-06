On Saturday, The U.T.P.B. Lady Falcon Volleyball Team lost its fourth straight match to Texas A&M Kingsville. Mallory Nicholson led the team with 24 Assists. Jordan McDonald led with nine digs. Margie Damstra led the lady falcons with seven kills and three blocks. U.T.P.B. falls in three sets. (25-12) (25-17) AND (25-18). They fall to 7-20 overall.

