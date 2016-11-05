Red Raiders fall in Big 12 showdown

The Texas Longhorns taking on the Texas Tech Red Raiders Saturday. Former Lee Rebel Taylor Nunez and former permian star Dez Smith are on Texas Tech. Second quarter, Texas leading 16-14, Devontae Forman looking to pay dirt, but he is stripped by Douglas Coleman, and he takes it back 100 yards for the touchdown, tech leading 23-14. Still in the second, Shane Buechele with the nine yard pass to Collin Johnson for the touchdown, the game is tied. Buechele back to pass , but its broken up by Paul Banks, and there are some word exchanged. However the longhorns would get a field goal out of this drive. Longhorns win the game 45-37.

