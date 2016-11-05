West Texas residents left without power following rain showers

Residents in West Texas are experience power outages due to several rain showers.

Oncor currently has about 629 customers without electricity.

Breaking it down by county:

Midland - less than 5

Ector - 515

Andrews - 81

Ward - 18

Taking a look at Sharyland, 514 customers are in the dark.

Midland - 211

Ector - 303

These power outages are expected to be fixed between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. today.

