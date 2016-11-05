Local businesses donating to injured Midland officer

On November 2, around 2:30 p.m., Midland Police Officer Jacob Churchwell was chasing a black motorcycle down Loop 250.

The motorcycle was weaving in and out of traffic while being chased. The city of Midland says at some point, Churchwell lost control of his patrol for an unknown reason and slid into the median, toward the service road.

Since the rollover, Churchwell has been at Midland Memorial Hospital in stable but serious condition. The Midland Police Officer Association has since opened up an account with the Community National Bank for Churchwell.

"When any officer within our department or association has a need, whether it be small or to the extent this one is, we always jump to it," said MPOA President Loren Frost. "They're our family so we have to take care of them. It's just what you do in law enforcement."

Frost says since, the community has shown great support of Churchwell and the MPD. Some of that community includes two businesses, owned by the same people, the Smiling Moose Deli and The Beef Jerky Outlet.

"We've partnered with the Smiling Moose Deli, along with the Beef Jerky Outlet here," said Jerky Outlet Manager Roger Ewing. "We're donating 10 percent of all sales from Saturday and Sunday from both companies to the bank account that's been opened in his name."

Ewing actually knows Churchwell, as they used to live near each other. He says after he visited him in the hospital, he knew what needed to be done.

"I actually visited Jake yesterday in the hospital, with his family," said Ewing. "When I got home, it was real heavy on my heart. I felt that we needed to do something as a community to show our support for law enforcement in our area."

The Midland Police Officer Association says the community has always backed them well, and this situation is no different.

"Fortunately we have not had the incidents they've had in other cities," said Frost. "I guess we're just lucky. But we do have a great department, good leadership and the community is behind us 100 percent. We get told thank you for our service every day and we just really appreciate it. We work hard for the community and we want to stay safe and we just do our best."

To help Churchwell, all you have to do is get some jerky or food at the deli Sunday. The Jerky outlet is open from noon to 7 p.m. and the deli will open at 6:30 a.m. and stay open till 9 p.m.

If you'd rather donate at the bank directly to the fund, you can go and ask to donate to the Jacob Churchwell fund, or give them the account number which is 10511180.

