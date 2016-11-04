Junior League of Odessa kicks off 2016 Merry Marketplace

The Junior League of Odessa hosted their 34th annual Ladies Champagne Brunch on Friday morning.

This year, the special guest speaker for this event was Barbara Pierce Bush, CEO and co-founder of Global Health Corps and daughter of Former President George W. Bush and Former First Lady Laura W. Bush.

Bush, who is originally from Midland was glad to be back in West Texas.

Merry Marketplace is the Junior League's biggest event. All the money raised this weekend will go directly to the league's current projects.

Their projects for this year are Kids In The Kitchen, Crisis Center, E.C.I.S.D. Mentoring Program and Odessa Parks Special Events/ Spray Park.

General shopping is open at the Ector County Coliseum until 6:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.



Admission is $10 or you can purchase a weekend pass for $25.

There will also be Breakfast With Santa at the Coliseum Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. .

