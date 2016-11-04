Odessa man tries riding away from police on a bicycle

An Odessa man is behind bars after he tried riding away from police on a bicycle.

Noel Quinn Carrasco, 20, was arrested by Odessa police Thursday morning for Burglary of a Building and Evading Arrest or Detention.

As officers were investigating a crash on 14th and Hancock, they were flagged down in reference to a burglary of a building. It involved about $800 worth of property.

The complainant told police a man burglarized their storage shed on the 1300 block of North Hancock. Officers saw a man matching the suspect's description who fled the scene on a bicycle. When officers told him to stop, he rode south on Hancock.

Other officers caught the suspect, Carrasco, in the area of 11th and Jackson.

All of the stolen property which mainly consisted of power tools, was returned to the owner.

Carrasco was charged and arrested accordingly.

