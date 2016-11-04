Midland police searching for man who stole from Midland Park Mall

The Midland Police Department needs your help identifying a man caught on surveillance video who stole from Midland Park Mall.

The suspect stole ten pairs of polarized, aviator Ray-Ban sunglasses. They are valued at $200 a piece. The theft occurred around 5 p.m. on Monday, September 26 at Sunglass Time in the mall.

He is described as a white, skinny build, blonde hair and around 5'4". The suspect is seen wearing a white baseball cap with a black shirt.

The police department said they would like to speak to the man circled in a screenshot of the video. He was at the kiosk around the same time as the theft. This is in case he has any additional information.

If you have any information on either man, please call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS concerning case #160926030.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.