Foster children adopted at the Midland County Courthouse

As November 4 is recognized as National Adoption Day, foster children were adopted into families at the Midland County Courthouse Friday morning.

“Child abuse and neglect is an unfortunate reality in our community,” said Midland County Child Welfare Board President Shelly Worrell. “Days like today provide hope and inspiration. We wish each of these children best of luck in the future.”

Each adopted child was given a memory box, a handmade blanket, and memories of Friday morning by MCCWB. They received stuffed toys donated by Wells Fargo and Kay Jewelers.

Worrell said the MCCWB was created to provide foster children with the best from families to give them the chance to become successful members of society.

