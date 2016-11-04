Account open for donations to injured MPD officer

The Midland Police Officer Association has created an account with the Community National Bank for an injured Midland Police Officer.

Officer Jacob Churchwell was in a car accident Wednesday afternoon on the southbound lanes of Loop 250 between Highway 80 and Interstate 20.

The City of Midland said an investigation revealed Officer Churchwell was chasing a black motorcycle that was weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. Churchwell lost control of his patrol unit and slid into a median toward the service road.

Churchwell is in the hospital in stable but serious condition.

You can donate to the account at the Community National Bank. The account number is 10511180.

