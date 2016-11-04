Midland police searching for burglary suspect

Midland Crime Stoppers and the Midland Police Department need your help identifying the suspect of a Burglary of a Building.

A suspect broke into the Dollar General on 4310 W. Illinois by smashing in the glass by the front door. Surveillance video shows the suspect took multiple packs of beer.

He is described as a white or Hispanic male approximately 5’6”-5’8” with a medium build. Police said he is also a suspect in a couple of other convenience store burglaries.

If you have information that leads to an arrest, it will be worth a $1,000 cash reward. You will remain anonymous and no caller ID is ever used.

Contact Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS or use mobile app 'P3 TIPS'.

