Odessa police searching for suspects involved with theft

The Odessa Police Department is searching for suspects involved with theft of property.

On Thursday, October 27 2016, it was reported the suspects stole thousands of dollars worth of recyclable metals from a business.

Anyone with information in reference to the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective J. Gonzales at (432) 335-3345 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-8477.

The case number is #16-0023707.

