Lady Chaps take on Texas Tech in softball double-header

Midland College softball, in action in Lubbock, this week. They dropped a double header against Texas Tech, Wednesday.

Off to the hub city we go and Rocky Johnson Field. The Lady Chaps lost game one, 9-0. Texas tech got off to a fast start, scoring five runs in the first inning.

Then, in game two, MC took a second inning, 1-0 lead. Texas Tech bounced back and tied the game at one.

Lady chaps went up 3-1 in the top of the third. Red Raiders would respond in the fifth, with a couple of runs of their own, to tie the game, again.

Then, bottom of the sixth, Texas Tech, with a two-run homer that would give them the win.

Final score, in game two, Lady Chaps 3, Texas Tech 5.

Copyright KWES 2016. All rights reserved.