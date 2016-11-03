Senior ball players contemplate final game

When the gates finally open, at stadiums across West Texas on Friday night, it'll be like a graduation ceremony, in a sense, for those Friday night warriors, who may be suiting up for the very, final time.

Whether you hail from bright city lights of Midland,

"Man I've been dreading this moment since, I don't know how long. It's definitely a bittersweet feeling. I might cry right now. But we just want to enjoy these moments, while they last and really focus on coming out and being there for each other," said Dillon Springer, Bulldogs Defensive End.

Or the birth place of Friday Night Lights in Odessa,

"It's been great. I've loved it, every moment of it and I just love my teammates. I wouldn't change it for the world and I love my teammates,” commented Jayce Rush, Panthers Left Tackle.

The emotions from senior players are high, knowing that the conclusion of their final chapter in the Texas High School Football Bible is about to be written.

According to Dustin Hunt, Rebel Outside Linebacker, "It's emotional, you know? You’ve got to control your emotions. But, you know it's sentimental. You think back on the times and just reminisce about what it is to be a Lee Rebel.”

"Coming out here, every day, for practice and just enjoying it, because now it's my last game, coming Friday and it's crazy to think about how 4 years has flew by,” added Bronchos Defensive End, Boy Hernandez.

While some are playoff bound, the last, true stand in Midland/Odessa comes Friday. But, the memories go far beyond the grid iron.

"My favorite memory? It's not on the field but off the field, going out to lunch, everyday with these brothers," said Bronchos Outside Linebacker, Reed Anastasio.

"My favorite memory as a Bulldog, is when, my freshman year, coming into Midland High, the coaches, coming out to my mom’s van to pull me out the car because I didn't want to get out," recalled Dillon Springer.

When the stadium lights go off, that final time, these seniors will become West Texas legends.

Copyright KWES 2016. All rights reserved.