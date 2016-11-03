RockHounds win Larry MacPhail Award

The Midland RockHound franchise has new hardware to add to the shelf. The RockHounds were named the winner of the Larry MacPhail Award. This was announced Thursday by minor league baseball. The award is given to one minor league team each year. They were selected out of 160 teams. Its based on creative marketing and promotional efforts within its community and ballpark. Midland RockHounds General Manager Monty Hoppel says six of his staff members have been with the team for over 20 years.

" It's just fantastic, I mean for all the work that they do. A lot of people think well what do you do in the off season? Go to spring training in March and kind of just hang out in the off season? But there is a lot of work and it's fun. We are trying to find ways to draw fans, but also trying to find ways to raise money for charity through jersey auctions or golf tournaments." Said Monty Hoppel

In September the RockHounds won its third straight Texas League Championship.

