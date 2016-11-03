Forsan ISD: 'Late start Thursday, November 3'

Forsan ISD is implementing a two hour delay Thursday, November 3, after a power outage knocked down their power overnight.

The last power outage was reported at 2:30 a.m.

For now, Forsan ISD Superintendent, Randy Johnson, said school will start at 10:00 a.m. today.

Buses will run two hours later than normal.

For more information you can call Forsan ISD at 432-457-2223.

