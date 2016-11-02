Bronchos and Bulldogs face off in last game of regular season

It's the last week for high school football, regular season play. Some teams are headed to the playoffs. Others will have to wait until next year. Odessa High and Midland High are two such teams. The Bronchos versus the Bulldogs is our Game of the Week.

Two local teams on exact opposite ends of the play off spectrum. The Midland High Bulldogs have secured their spot. But, they're looking to make up for their first district loss. Head Coach Craig Yenzer says, their main focus is for the team get better, as they head into the playoffs.

“One week at a time. We can only win one game, this week. I know our players understand that. So, we're going to concentrate on Odessa High and do the best job we can, this week, and get ready to play,” he commented.

The Odessa High Bronchos, on the other hand, were knocked out of playoff contention early on. They're hoping to get their first win of the season. But, most importantly, want to end the season on a positive note. Positivity is something Coach Danny Servance talks to his boys about, often.

“I think our team is resilient. We talk about it every day. We talk about character every day. We've got kids that have high character and they don't know how to quit. That's what we talk about in our program. That is not something that is synonymous with Odessa High Football,” Servance said.

Playoff bound or not, players on both teams won't be letting down on their intensity on the playing field.

“They are a good team. But, we have to go out there and prove what we can do. We can't take them lightly, because, whenever you take someone lightly, that's when you get beat. We found that out, the hard way, last week. So, we're not going to take anybody light,” said Bulldogs QB, Jackson Anuszkiewicz.

“I'm excited. It's my last game. I'm going to out and play my best of my ability, my best for my team. Our season hasn't been going the way we planned. But, it's just taught me to overcome adversity when things aren't going right,” added Bronchos Defensive End, Boy Hernandez.

Regardless of what they're playing for, you can be sure, these two teams will give it all they've got, from the opening kick-off to the final buzzer, on Friday night.

Copyright KWES 2016. All rights reserved.