Falcon football sets attendance record

Over 52,000 fans packed Ratliff Stadium through the first six home games of the season. This is among the national leaders in football attendance . The Falcons ranked second cumulatively. The average attendance of a game is about 8,500. This ranked fourth in the Lone Star Conference and eight nationally. A season high 14,000 fans watched the Falcons very first game back on September, 3rd. U.T.P.B. Falcon Footballs final game of the season will be this Saturday versus Texas A&M Commerce.

Copy right 2016. KWES. All rights reserved.