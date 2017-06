Midland High Lady Bulldogs next playoff match is set. They will face Fort Worth Paschal in the area round playoff. The game will be 6:30 Friday night at Abilene High School. The lady dogs will be the home team. Ticket prices will be six dollars for adults and four dollars for students. District 2-6A passes will be accepted. On Tuesday, the lady dogs beat El Paso Coranado in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

Copy right 2016. KWES. All rights reserved.