Big changes happening Thursday at Midland Space Port

On Thursday, the Midland Space Port Development Corporation and the Sierra Nevada Corporation will be making a big announcement that will have a huge impact on the city of Midland and the Midland Space Port.

Midland Space Port Development Corporation President, J.Ross Lacy, said this deal will also have long-term benefits to the economy and will continue to bring business partners to the city.

Along with this new deal, The Midland Space Port has also began phase one of building the Space Port Business Park.

They are working on improving the roads and adding signs around the space port.

This will help make the park more attractive for future business partners and for the people of Midland.

Lacy believes these changes and the announcement is a positive step in the right direction as the space port continues to grow.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.