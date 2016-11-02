14th annual Feast of Sharing kicks off in Midland

It's the time of year for giving and H-E-B and Senior Link are teaming up to do just that, by not only providing meals today for seniors, but inviting the entire Midland Community to the 14th annual Feast of Sharing dinner.

To kick off the holiday season, Thanksgiving came early for some and even more who want to attend on Friday's dinner.

You can expect delicious baked turkey, mashed potatoes, vegetable medley and, of course, dinner rolls.

The event is free and open to the public.

"I think it's the giving back to the community," Manuela Mondragon, Operations Leader at H-E-B said. "Now we give back in other areas, but this is the event this is the main one. This is where people actually come and have a good time and enjoy themselves."

The event is put on entirely by volunteers and the goal is to spread awareness on hunger.

H-E-B's Food Bank Assistance Program works to prevent hunger year round.

On Wednesday, it was all about seniors receiving a Thanksgiving meal who can't make it out on Friday.

"Its just the recognition that they haven't been forgotten," Jody Sneed, Executive Director for Senior Link of Midland, said. "The highlight of their day can be that another human being has come out of the house to see them, this may be there only human contact of the day."

They plan on feeding around 7,500 residents at the dinner.

The event is being held this Friday, Nov. 4, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Midland Horseshoe Arena.

There will be live entertainment and plenty of fun for the kids.

