Severe weather moving back into West Texas

As of now we are still in the ridge of warm air that is bringing the warmer temperatures across the Basin.

However, a trough of cooler air will soon move through. The upper Jet is expected to strengthen and move into our area later this evening.

Surface winds will become stronger and bring in moisture from the Gulf Of Mexico. Lift will begin to increase over the area later this afternoon and carry into the evening.

The models also show lots of moisture and shear to bring severe weather over the northern portion of the Basin and South-Eastern New Mexico.

Threats include Large hail, strong winds, frequent lightning and flooding.

The severe weather also seems like it will have the ability to carry throughout the night tonight and into the day on Thursday.



Key notes

*Not everyone will see the rain this afternoon and evening

*Storm Impacts include - Large hail, strong winds, frequent lightning and flooding

*Cooler weather will start tonight and tomorrow

* Severe weather can be possible through Friday

