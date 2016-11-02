Red Raiders celebrate win, focus on Longhorns

The Texas Tech Red Raiders, coming off a huge, overtime win against TCU, in Fort Worth, Saturday.

Saturday's 27-24 win, in overtime, puts the Red Raiders at 2-3 in Big 12 play. They are tied with cross state rival, Texas, who is also coming off a huge, upset victory over number 8, Baylor.

Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke highly of the Longhorns offensive and defensive lines. He also complimented the true freshman QB, Shane Buechele. Kingsbury said, "The moxie for a young kid, on that stage, in that program, the way he's handled it, is remarkable."

Kingsbury also said the Red Raiders will have to play really well to hang in there with a Texas team who, he says, is playing their best football, all year.

Copyright KWES 2016. All rights reserved.