MHS and PHS see bi-district volleyball action

In high school volleyball action, two local teams in the bi-District round.

The Midland High Lady Bulldogs went five sets against El Paso Franklin, in Roswell, Tuesday night.

The Lady Dawgs pull out the win, 3 sets to 2 and advance to the area round. They will face Ft. Worth Paschal, in Abilene, Friday, Nov. 4th.

Meanwhile, the Permian Lady Panthers, taking on El Paso Coronado, in Alpine, Tuesday. The Lady Panthers fall in straight sets. Their season has come to an end.

Copyright KWES 2016. All rights reserved.