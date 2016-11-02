Midland Bulldogs still not ranked

The Midland High Bulldogs have been strangely absent from the top 25, in Class 6A, all season

As you know, they have only lost 2 games this season. Both of those losses came at opposite ends of the season. They lost to Desoto, who is ranked number one, in a non-district game. And they got their second loss, last Friday, at the hands of San Angelo Central, who is ranked number 8, this week.

In my opinion, someone needs to recount the ballots on this one. I say Midland High got a rock in their trick-o- treat bag.

