Several West Texas football teams on Top 25 list

With the regular season of high school football winding down, several West Texas teams are doing well. So good, they're on the Texas High School Football Top 25 Power Rankings.

Class 1A, division 2, The Balmorhea Bears are sitting at number 3, with a perfect record of 9-0. The Borden County Coyotes, at 8-1, are ranked number 4.

In Division one, the Garden City Bearkats are ranked number 6. They are 7-2 for the year. And the Buena Vista Longhorns, also 7-2, are number 13.

Moving to Class 2A, the Iraan Braves, with an impressive, undefeated record, 9-0 for the season. They are ranked number 2, in the top 25. They have been kicking butt and taking names.

Moving on to class 4A. Two local teams on the top 25. The Andrews Mustangs, by virtue of their 9-1 record, are at number 14. And making a surprising move into the top 25, the Monahans Loboes, who were not even on the list, last week, land at number 25. They are 6-2 for season.

