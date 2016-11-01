McClendon talks about sixth straight win

Midland Christian Mustang Football improved to 3-0 in district action with a win over Frisco Legacy Friday night. The mustangs won 54-0. The team was also playing without starting quarterback Peyton Powell.

" Well I thought that our whole team played really well, our defense basically shut out. I think they had 40 yards of total offense. Our offensive line blocked well, Blake played well, no turnovers. Anytime you go in a football game and don't turn over the football, that's a great day. But that's a total team effort and a really good day for the mustangs and I thought that Blake stepped in and filled that role and did a great job." Said Midland Christian Mustang Head Football Coach Greg McClendon.

Mustangs next game is Friday night versus Fort Worth Christian.

